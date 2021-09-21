Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic antibiotic cream

-
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, an antibiotic used for treating bacterial infections, in the American market.
The Mumbai-based firm has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Clindamycin Phosphate Foam (1 per cent) which is a generic version of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc's Evoclin Foam.
According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending July 2021, the Evoclin Foam, (1 per cent) had achieved annual sales of around USD 12 million.
Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 173 products authorised for distribution in the US market place and 47 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) are pending for approval with the USFDA.
In addition to these internal filings, the drug maker continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio, it stated.
Shares of the company were trading 1.03 per cent up at Rs 500.05 apiece on the BSE.
