Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for gel used in treatment of acne.

The approval granted to Inc by by the (USFDA) is for Gel, 15 per cent, which is a generic version of (15 per cent) of Leo Pharma, the company said in a statement.

Citing market data, the company said for the 12-month period ended September 2018, (15 per cent ) achieved annual sales of approximately USD 64.1 million.

Glenmark has a portfolio comprising 143 products authorised for distribution in the US market and 56 ANDAs pending approval with the USFDA.