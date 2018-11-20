Govt has shelved Air India's disinvestment, working on its revival: Sinha

-
ALSO READ
Govt will provide liquidity to keep Air India afloat, says Sinha
Market conditions made Air India privatisation difficult: Jayant Sinha
Discussions on Air India's revival package at advanced stage: Jayant Sinha
Govt stays committed to disinvestment, but no plan to exit Air India: Sinha
Is Delhi pollution causing some politicians' to make delusional statements?
-
The Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha on Tuesday said that the government's disinvestment plan in Air India has been put aside for time being as it is working on the revival of the debt-ridden enterprise.
The strategic sale of the airline has been put on hold in the backdrop of Industry condition.
"The government will consider all option only after the industry condition changes", said Sinha.
Earlier, the Union government reportedly planned to initiate the strategic sale of the four subsidiaries of the airlines. The debt burden carrier has Rs 480 billion as debt by the end of March last year.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU