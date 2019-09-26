GMR aims to boost international airport business, from Europe to Indonesia

GMR Infrastructure is looking to expand its international footprints before its demerger, after which its airport arm would be listed as a separate entity. The group has bid for the redevelopment project of U-Tapao Airport in Pattya, Thailand and Hang Nadim Airport in Batam region of Indonesia.

The group is also looking to raise its stake in a joint venture with Terna Group, which is going to build and operate Heraklion Airport at Crete Island in Greece. Currently, the group is the fourth-largest airport operator in the world handling around 325 million passengers annually. ...