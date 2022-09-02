GMR Infra to raise Rs 6,000 crore for cities around three airports

The Board of GMR Infrastructure today approved raising funds of up to Rs 6,000 crore via foreign currency convertible bonds and/or any other security.

Another company, GMR Power and Urban Infra, on Thursday had approved raising funds of up to Rs 3,000 crore.

The funds will be used for various infrastructure projects currently undertaken by the group. Group firm GMR is developing cities on commercial land available around its in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa.

GMR Aerocity is being developed as a new-age smart business hub. The group, which recently sold several coal-based power projects, now has an installed capacity of over 3,000 Mw and is setting up renewable power projects.

The transportation and division has four operating highway assets spanning over 1,824 lane kilometers. The group’s EPC business is working on the design and construction of the prestigious Eastern Dedicated project of the Dedicated Corporation of India. The group is also developing Special Investment Regions in India.