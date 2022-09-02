JUST IN
Indian Oil raises Rs 2,500 cr in debt at interest lower than sovereign
Sharp rise in e-scooter registrations, penetration close to inflexion point
Could an Indian airline be in race for SriLankan Airlines stake buy?
Akasa, IndiGo slash fares as competition heats up in domestic market
Shell's CEO Ben van Beurden prepares to step down next year: Reports
Adani utility firm eclipses India giants in value with a rise of 125%
Nissan eager to leverage US tax credit on electric vehicles: Report
GMR Group to divest entire 40% stake in Philippines' Cebu airport
After decades of closure, ITC readies Nedou's hotel for launch in Srinagar
Google to extend third party billing to developers in India, other nations
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Indian Oil raises Rs 2,500 cr in debt at interest lower than sovereign
Business Standard

GMR Infra to raise Rs 6,000 crore for cities around three airports

Group power company to raise Rs 3,000 cr separately

Topics
GMR Infra | fund raising | Airports

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Delhi airport
Indira Gandhi International Airport

The Board of GMR Infrastructure today approved raising funds of up to Rs 6,000 crore via foreign currency convertible bonds and/or any other security.

Another GMR group company, GMR Power and Urban Infra, on Thursday had approved raising funds of up to Rs 3,000 crore.

The funds will be used for various infrastructure projects currently undertaken by the group. Group firm GMR Airports is developing airport cities on commercial land available around its airports in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa.

GMR Hyderabad Aerocity is being developed as a new-age smart business hub. The group, which recently sold several coal-based power projects, now has an installed capacity of over 3,000 Mw and is setting up renewable power projects.

The transportation and urban infrastructure division has four operating highway assets spanning over 1,824 lane kilometers. The group’s EPC business is working on the design and construction of the prestigious Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor project of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India. The group is also developing Special Investment Regions in India.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on GMR Infra

First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 17:28 IST

`
.