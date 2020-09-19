JUST IN
Carmichael project created 1,500 jobs, awarded $1.09 bn in contracts: Adani

GMR readying itself to take on Adani for leadership in India's airports biz

Fresh from a demerger and with a French partner, GMR Airports is readying itself to take on the Adani group for leadership in India's airports business

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Hyderabad-based GMR group has been the king of India’s airport infrastructure business, handling over 100 million passengers a year in India and abroad. Its two operational airports in India — Delhi and Hyderabad — handled nearly a fourth of the 340 million Indian airline passenger market in FY20.

So last month, listening to a long-standing demand by its investors, GMR Infrastructure demerged its non-airport business (energy and highways) from the airport business, transforming the company into India’s only listed pure play airport company. The timing is ...

First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 05:02 IST

