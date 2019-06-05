Go Sport buckles up to give Decathlon a run for its money in India

For a decade, Decathlon, the French sports retailer, quietly built its presence in India, competing mostly with sports goods makers Nike, Puma and Adidas and footwear major Bata. That is now set to change as Decathlon’s rival Go Sport, headquartered in Sassenage, France, enters India.

The French retailer launched its first super store in Navi Mumbai last week, signaling its intent to take on its key competitor, in a growing market. The domestic sports retail industry, including organised and unorganised players, is pegged at around Rs 15,000 crore, according to industry experts, ...