GoAir announces expansion of services to United Arab Emirates

-
ALSO READ
UAE cannot be more secure through deal with Israel: Iran foreign minister
Israeli airline Israir announces first direct flight route to UAE
Abraham Accord: Israel, UAE agree to operate 28 weekly passenger flights
United Arab Emirates' nuclear plant connects to grid in a major milestone
Palestinian FM urges Arab states to dismiss Israel-UAE deal
-
Budget carrier GoAir on Thursday announced expansion of its services to the UAE with launch of new flights to Sharjah from Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi and Kannur.
These flights will start from Friday.
Currently, flights to the UAE are operated under an Air Bubble Agreement since international commercial flights to and from India remain suspended from March 23 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
It has flights to Dubai in the UAE.
GoAir is commencing scheduled direct flights to and from Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, and Kannur to Sharjah under the Air Bubble Agreement effective January 1, it said in a release.
The flight schedule on India-Sharjah route is designed to provide convenience and flexibility to the passengers, it added.
"We have seen an enthusiastic response from our passengers travelling between India and the UAE, and there is immense pent-up demand on the said route. This has encouraged us to strengthen the network by adding these services between India and Sharjah," the airline's CEO Kaushik Khona said.
The airline is offering a special introductory return fare, starting at Rs 11,560 for the flights on IndiaSharjah sector.
Special international flights are being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under 'Air Bubble Agreement' with select countries from July.
So far, India has such agreements with more than 22 countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU