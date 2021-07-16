Godrej & Boyce gets Rs 468 cr order to supply generators for PHWR project

has bagged a Rs 468 crore order from of India to supply steam generators for 700 MW pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWR) project.

The company's process equipment division will be supplying the generators for the indigenous project and is the biggest order for the division yet, said in a statement.

Steam generators are critical equipment in a nuclear power plant for generating clean (non-fossil) and reliable source of power for baseload requirements, the statement said.

The generators will be manufactured at the company's facility in Dahej, Gujarat.

For decades now, Godrej Process Equipment has been a leading global fabricator of high end critical static equipment for the process industry. To contribute to India's prestigious nuclear power programme is a matter of great pride for us, its business head Hussain Shariyarr said.

The Indian PHWRs have been designed at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and one reactor is operational at Kakrapar in Gujarat.

More reactors are under construction at Kakrapar; Rawatbhata in Rajasthan and Gorakhpur village in Haryana.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)