Godrej & Boyce gets Rs 468 cr order to supply generators for PHWR project

-
ALSO READ
Godrej & Boyce expects double-digit growth in healthcare biz going ahead
Nuclear Power Corp to spend Rs 18,000 cr on capital expenditure in FY22
Iran's sole nuclear power plant up and running after emergency shutdown
US backs Japan over release of contaminated nuclear plant water into sea
India says it doesn't support treaty on nuclear-weapon prohibition
-
Godrej & Boyce has bagged a Rs 468 crore order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India to supply steam generators for 700 MW pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWR) project.
The company's process equipment division will be supplying the generators for the indigenous project and is the biggest order for the division yet, Godrej & Boyce said in a statement.
Steam generators are critical equipment in a nuclear power plant for generating clean (non-fossil) and reliable source of power for baseload requirements, the statement said.
The generators will be manufactured at the company's facility in Dahej, Gujarat.
For decades now, Godrej Process Equipment has been a leading global fabricator of high end critical static equipment for the process industry. To contribute to India's prestigious nuclear power programme is a matter of great pride for us, its business head Hussain Shariyarr said.
The Indian PHWRs have been designed at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and one reactor is operational at Kakrapar in Gujarat.
More reactors are under construction at Kakrapar; Rawatbhata in Rajasthan and Gorakhpur village in Haryana.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU