Northern Arc Capital files DRHP for IPO with market regulator Sebi

-
ALSO READ
Highest-ever fundraising via IPOs in FY21; FY22 will be tough: Analysts
Northern Arc completes Rs 350 cr MLD for Shriram Transport Finance
Holisol Logistics raises capital from Northern Arc Capital
Indigo Paints or Home First Finance, which IPO is a safe investment bet?
CDC Group partners with Northern Arc Capital for first pooled bond issuance
-
Northern Arc Capital Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share-sale.
The initial public offering (IPO) comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 36,520,585 equity shares by shareholders, the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi showed.
Registered with the RBI as a systemically important, non-deposit taking non-banking finance company (NBFC), it has been operating in the financial inclusion space for over a decade.
Those offering shares through the offer-for-sale include Leapfrog Financial Inclusion India (II) Ltd, Accion Africa-Asia Investment Company, Augusta Investments II Pte Ltd, Eight Roads Investments Mauritius II Ltd, Dvara Trust and IIFL Special Opportunities Fund.
Northern Arc Capital may consider issuing equity shares on a private placement basis for cash consideration aggregating up to Rs 150 crore prior to the filing of the red herring prospectus with registrar of companies (RoC).
Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards augmenting the company's capital base to meet future capital requirements.
Northern Arc is a leading player amongst the country's diversified NBFCs, with a business model diversified across offerings, sectors, products, geographies and borrower segments. It provides access to credit to under-served households and businesses directly and indirectly through Originator Partners.
Northern Arc operates with a risk management framework that uses a combination of proprietary quantitative data analytics based on over 22 million unique data points and qualitative field-level insights that aid credit assessment and monitoring.
Axis Capital Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited have been appointed as the merchant bankers to advise the company on the IPO.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU