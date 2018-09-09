Godrej & Boyce's journey from locks and safes to rockets and missiles

Driving along Mumbai’s Eastern Express Highway towards Nashik, through the grime and bustle of a teeming megapolis, we turn off the road at Vikhroli into a startling haven of greenery. This is Godrej & Boyce’s 3,000-acre facility, which is touted as “Mumbai’s second lung”, the first being the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

The campus includes 1,400 acres of mangroves — India’s largest privately owned mangrove forest, we learn — which is conserved, with typical Godrej meticulousness, according to ISO 14001 standards. This is an industrial ...