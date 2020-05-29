Godrej Consumer will have to deliver on volumes for valuations to sustain

Despite posting the weakest volume performance among FMCG players which have declared results so far, the stock of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) has been moving up. The stock has gained 17 per cent since the announcement of results on May 13, outperforming a 9.5 per cent rise in the Nifty FMCG index during the same period.

Besides attractive valuations (41 times FY21 estimated earnings compared to over 50 times in case of some FMCG majors), positive management commentary mainly for its two key segments – household insecticides (HI) and soaps – has helped. In the March ...