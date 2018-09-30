Godrej Nature's Basket is rethinking strategy as it plans to return Delhi

Godrej Nature’s Basket, one of the early brands to have entered the grocery and supermarket store space, is rethinking its strategy as it plans to return to Delhi market two years after it vacated it, explore fresh markets through joint ventures and push its private label business.

Avani Davda, the company’s new managing director who joined two years ago, says one reason why the company shut down seven stores in the NCR market is that “going pan-India is a drain for a chain that has just 37 stores but 32,000 SKUs (product units).” By way of example, she ...