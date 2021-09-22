Godrej Properties achieves highest single day sales at launch of Noida proj

-
ALSO READ
Deals or distress: Realtors expect 25-30% jump in sales this festive season
Godrej Properties expects muted sales numbers in first quarter of FY22
Consolidation in India's residential real estate set to gain ground
Adi Godrej to quit as chairman of Godrej Industries on October 1
Godrej Properties sees room to scale up Mumbai home market business
-
Property developer Godrej Properties on Wednesday said it achieved sales of Rs 575 crore in a single day at the launch of the second phase of its project Godrej Woods in Noida.
Godrej Properties said it sold 340 homes with an area of more than half a million square feet on the first day of launch, making it one of the most successful launches in the country in recent times.
Godrej received an overwhelming customer response to its unique forest-themed project named Evergreen, taking total sales in the project in the past 6 months to approximately Rs 1,140 crore, analysts said.
Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are delighted with the response to Godrej Woods. Noida is as an important city for our company and we hope to build on this momentum in the years ahead. We will do everything possible to ensure we deliver an outstanding project for all our customers at Godrej Woods.”
Godrej Properties entered the NCR Market in 2010 and has until now added 17 projects across 5 cities with 6 projects having already been delivered.
On Tuesday, Godrej Properties' stock hit a 52-week high in intra-day trade at Rs 1758.40 apiece. The company's stock ended Rs 1725.25 , about 5 per cent higher than Monday's close on BSE.
The stock was trading at Rs 1758.15, about 2 per cent higher than Tuesday's close at 10.10 am.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU