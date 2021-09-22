Godrej Properties achieves highest single day sales at launch of Noida proj

Property developer on Wednesday said it achieved sales of Rs 575 crore in a single day at the launch of the second phase of its project Godrej Woods in

said it sold 340 homes with an area of more than half a million square feet on the first day of launch, making it one of the most successful launches in the country in recent times.

Godrej received an overwhelming customer response to its unique forest-themed project named Evergreen, taking total sales in the project in the past 6 months to approximately Rs 1,140 crore, analysts said.

Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are delighted with the response to Godrej Woods. is as an important city for our company and we hope to build on this momentum in the years ahead. We will do everything possible to ensure we deliver an outstanding project for all our customers at Godrej Woods.”

entered the NCR Market in 2010 and has until now added 17 projects across 5 cities with 6 projects having already been delivered.

On Tuesday, Godrej Properties' stock hit a 52-week high in intra-day trade at Rs 1758.40 apiece. The company's stock ended Rs 1725.25 , about 5 per cent higher than Monday's close on BSE.

The stock was trading at Rs 1758.15, about 2 per cent higher than Tuesday's close at 10.10 am.