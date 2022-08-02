JUST IN

Business Standard

Godrej Properties MD Mohit Malhotra resigns; Gaurav Pandey to be new chief

Realty firm Godrej Properties' MD and CEO Mohit Malhotra has resigned from the company, and Gaurav Pandey will succeed him with effect from January 1 next year

Godrej Properties

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Godrej Properties
Representative image

Realty firm Godrej Properties' MD and CEO Mohit Malhotra has resigned from the company, and Gaurav Pandey will succeed him with effect from January 1 next year.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that "Mohit Malhotra has resigned as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer" to pursue opportunities outside Godrej Properties with effect from the close of business hours on December 31, 2022.

His resignation has been accepted by the board of directors at its meeting held on Tuesday.

Pandey, who is currently serving as Chief Executive Officer- North Zone, has been appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with effect from January 1, 2023.

This appointment was also approved by the board.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It is part of the business conglomerate Godrej group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 14:53 IST

