LTI to train over 12,000 employees on Microsoft technologies by 2024

Larsen & Toubro Infotech said on Tuesday it plans to train more than 12,000 employees on various Microsoft technologies by 2024.

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 
Larsen & Toubro Infotech said on Tuesday it plans to train more than 12,000 employees on various Microsoft technologies by 2024.

LTI announced the expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft to focus on developing high-value cloud solutions for enterprises.

As a part of this multi-year collaboration, LTI has launched a dedicated Microsoft business unit that develops and offers end-to-end digital transformation solutions.

Through this association, LTI will also train 12,000 professionals from its existing workforce on various Microsoft technologies by 2024, the company said in a statement.

"The main objective of this effort is to enable skill development of LTI employees that are a part of Microsoft unit and enhance their competencies across technologies like cloud, data, IoT and security", it said.

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 13:51 IST

