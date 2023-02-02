Godrej Properties profit rises 51% to Rs 58.74 crore in December qtr

Realty firm Ltd on Thursday reported a 51 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 58.74 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

Its net profit stood at Rs 39.02 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income declined to Rs 404.58 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 466.91 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

has posted a net profit of Rs 159.25 crore during the April-December period of this fiscal from Rs 91.90 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,200.18 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 1,063.12 crore a year ago.

is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

It is developing projects mainly in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Pune.

Godrej Properties is a part of the business conglomerate Godrej Group.

