GoKwik raises $15 mn in Series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital

-
ALSO READ
GoKwik raises Rs 40 cr in pre-Series A round led by Matrix Partners India
US-based Invesco Fund invests $100 mn in Sequioa-backed Pine Labs
Consumer protection rules: Decoding the impact on e-commerce firms, buyers
PRC matrix: Useful tool for investors choosing debt fund, say analysts
Reliance backs govt on proposed e-commerce rules as Tatas oppose
-
GoKwik, an e-commerce enablement company, has raised $15 million in a Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India. The round also saw participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India and RTP Global.
Within 250 days of its launch, GoKwik has on-boarded more than 100 brands which cumulatively have an annualised gross merchandise value(GMV) of $250 million. The company has so far been able to increase conversion rates of its customer brands by more than 20 per cent, resulting in an increased GMV of Rs 25 crore per month.
The company plans to use the funds to work with large marketplaces, scale up its product and technology teams and launch new products.
GoKwik focusses predominantly on solving e-commerce issues like boosting conversion rates across the e-commerce funnel for its customers. Its clients include Mamaearth, Good Glamm Group (Myglamm), LimeRoad, EyeMyEye, boAt, ManMatters, OZiva, The Souled Store, Noise, and VMart.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU