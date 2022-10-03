JUST IN
Naspers-owned Prosus calls off India's largest fintech M&A deal
Business Standard

Google Accelerator to support 20 women-led start-ups in first cohort

Firm will focus on subjects like access to networks and capital, hiring challenges and mentorship, which for a variety of reasons, prove challenging for female founders

Topics
Google | Startups

Aryaman Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Google has announced the first class of 20 women founded/co-founded start-ups for the inaugural cohort of its “Google for Startups Accelerator - India Women Founders” programme. The first cohort was selected from close to 400 applications.

“This programme is part of a larger effort by Google towards improving the representation of women across different sections of India’s digitally-trained workforce - be it entrepreneurship, professionals looking to upskill or young graduates seeking a head start on their career - with the ultimate objective of making technology universally relevant and helpful,” the company said in a statement.

The firm will place special emphasis on subjects like access to networks, access to capital, hiring challenges, mentorship and many others which, for a variety of social reasons and low representation, prove challenging for female founders.

In addition to these, the curriculum will include workshops and support around AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, Web, Product Strategy and Growth, as well as provide access to a global community of women founders, the company said.

Some of the selected start-ups include Aspire for Her, Elda Health, Jumping Minds, MeMeraki, OPOD Audio and PickMyWork, among others.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 20:32 IST

