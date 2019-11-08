JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Have invested heavily in Datsun, not scrapping brand: Renault Nissan India
Business Standard

Former Star and Disney head Sanjay Gupta joins Google as country manager

Gupta was the managing director of Star and Disney India, and he will take up his new role early next year

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Gupta, COO, Star India
Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Gupta will be Google India’s new country manager and vice president of sales, the company announced on Friday.

Gupta was the managing director of Star and Disney India, and he will take up his new role early next year. He will be based out of Mumbai working closely with the teams based in Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Bangalore, said a press statement from his new company.

He will contribute to Google’s “efforts to expand the internet ecosystem in the country, driving internet adoption among consumers and businesses and accelerating innovation”.

“I am delighted to take on the challenge of leading and shaping Google’s charter in India. It is an exciting opportunity to leverage the power of technology to solve some of India’s unique challenges and make Internet an engine of economic growth for people and communities,” Gupta was quoted as saying in a Moneycontrol.com report.

“I am happy to join the passionate teams across Google and look forward to contributing to India’s digital journey as it becomes an innovation hub for the world.”

Gupta, who has a career spanning three decades, is credited for making Star one of India’s largest media companies.
First Published: Fri, November 08 2019. 14:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU