Former Star and Disney head Sanjay Gupta joins Google as country manager

Sanjay Gupta will be India’s new country manager and vice president of sales, the company announced on Friday.

Gupta was the managing director of Star and Disney India, and he will take up his new role early next year. He will be based out of Mumbai working closely with the teams based in Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Bangalore, said a press statement from his new company.

He will contribute to Google’s “efforts to expand the internet ecosystem in the country, driving internet adoption among consumers and businesses and accelerating innovation”.

“I am delighted to take on the challenge of leading and shaping Google’s charter in India. It is an exciting opportunity to leverage the power of technology to solve some of India’s unique challenges and make Internet an engine of economic growth for people and communities,” Gupta was quoted as saying in a Moneycontrol.com report.

“I am happy to join the passionate teams across and look forward to contributing to India’s digital journey as it becomes an innovation hub for the world.”

Gupta, who has a career spanning three decades, is credited for making Star one of India’s largest media