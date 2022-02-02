Google-backed Dotpe adds 55,000 merchants across country in past 20 days

Google-backed DotPe, technology-enabled platform for merchants across scale, said it has added 55,000 merchants in the last 20 days as the third wave of pandemic spread across the country.

DotPe has not only managed to secure a triple-digit growth, but has also enabled merchants to clock a 139 per cent growth in orders. The one-stop shop for merchants has already onboarded 7.5 million retailers across tier 1, 2 and 3 cities, said the company.

DotPe helps these merchants scale up their operations by providing holistic solutions across processes such as creating a webstore, online delivery and payment, store management, and providing the requisite marketing management tools, among other digital transformations.

Shailaz Nag, Co-Founder, DotPe stated, “The third wave is expected to bring further uptick to the business. Growing at the rate of 20%, month-on-month, we have already onboarded over 55,000 merchants within the last 20 days. DotPe has a long-term vision of empowering 30 million retailers in India by creating a customer base of 1.3 billion.”

With a 48 per cent of signups from retail businesses in tier-3 cities, 18 per cent from tier-2 cities, and 34 per cent from tier-1 cities, DotPe is fostering financial inclusion and empowerment in the heart of ‘Bharat’. Interestingly, the pandemic has thrown spotlight on tier-2 and 3 cities’ scope of digitisation, making them the growth engines of the economy.

The company said most of the traction is coming from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh. The key verticals generating huge demand are: Clothing & Fashion, Supermarkets, Departmental stores and Kirana stores, Electronics, Vegetables, Bakery, Restaurants, Beauty Products, Food Products, Artificial Jewelry, Mobile Accessories.

DotPe's signups have beem increasing with each wave. It has a robust clientele across categories such as Clothing & Fashion, Supermarkets, Departmental stores, and Kirana stores, Electronics, Vegetables, Bakery, Restaurants, Beauty Products, Food Products, Artificial Jewellery, Mobile Accessories.

The startup has expanded its business pan-India in a short duration, with a larger focus on Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh. Owing to the ever-increasing demand by offline merchants for a complete digital renovation, DotPe has become India’s third-largest domain seller. With an employee base of 500, the Google-backed firm is eyeing over 100 per cent growth in the current year as well.