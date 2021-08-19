Google-backed Dunzo launches 19-minute ultra-fast grocery delivery

Google-backed delivery and e-commerce company is betting big on the rapidly-growing online grocery market in the country. The firm is offering its ultra-fast grocery delivery service Daily in Bengaluru, through which it will deliver essentials in 19 minutes.

The company said Daily, the latest offering in Bengaluru, has become synonymous with ultra-fast grocery delivery. As India’s fastest and leading quick commerce delivery platform, Dunzo said it has always pushed the envelope in ensuring Users get what they want in the fastest time possible.

“With Dunzo Daily we have perfected the balance between speed and selection,” said Kabeer Biswas, CEO and co-founder, Dunzo. “With over 2000 products and delivering in 19 minutes, Dunzo Daily is currently the fastest and most efficient way to get daily and weekly groceries delivered.”

Biswas said Dunzo wants to deliver an experience that’s astoundingly better than any offline experience that requires customers to wait or walk to their local store or wait for slots from other online platforms. “We’re excited for more users to give Dunzo Daily a try and truly feel the difference in what the grocery buying experience should be in 2021,” said Biswas.

In its latest marketing campaign, Dunzo reinforces that proposition and sheds light on the wait time and hassles surrounding online grocery delivery. Kicking off the campaign with its first ad film for Dunzo Daily, veteran actor Sunny Deol reprises his iconic dialogues from Damini and highlights Dunzo Daily’s proposition of seamless, on-demand delivery of groceries.

Even before the launch of the campaign, Dunzo Daily has witnessed unprecedented demand from users, growing 25 per cent week on week. Leveraging mini-warehouses strategically located across each neighbourhood in the city, Dunzo is able to match supply and demand to ensure lightning-fast delivery and a seamless ordering experience through its app. For Users in Bangalore, the new experience is already making a difference in how they shop for their daily essentials.

“Dunzo Daily orders in Richmond Town are usually delivered within 15 mins of ordering, and that’s been great. But today it was done in 8 mins,” said Anjali S, a Dunzo Daily user in Bengaluru. “With a sick kid at home, I really needed the help, and Dunzo made life so much easier by delivering instantly. While I share a compound wall with a supermarket, I am sure I wouldn’t have gotten what I needed in under 10 mins even if I had walked by myself.”

With the widespread adoption of e-grocery, the ability to get customers the groceries they order, fast, is even more of a priority. Online grocery player Grofers recently announced it was yet again foraying into the 15-minute express delivery segment. The company said it had managed to deliver 7,000 orders on the first day. E-commerce giant Amazon has focused on the two-hour delivery window for Amazon Fresh.