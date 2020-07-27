Google extends work from home for employees till June 30 next year

-
Tech giant Google on Monday said it is extending work from home (WFH) facility for its employees globally, including in India, till June 30 next year.
"To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don't need to be in the office," Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an e-mail to staffers.
Google has around 200,000 employees, including contractors and full-time workers.
In May, Google had also announced $1,000 allowances to cover equipment costs for employees working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Most tech firms have allowed their employees to work from home but are gradually bringing people back to the workplace while following precautions around safety and hygiene. However, many are exploring the option of making WFH a permanent feature.
Twitter previously has said it will allow all employees to continue on remote work indefinitely.
