Google, Facebook made Rs 10,000 crore; paid Rs 200 crore as tax in India

With many nations across the world planning to tax digital companies that derive significant revenues from their citizens but pay taxes elsewhere, the Modi government is laying the ground for India’s own digital tax.

Amendments to Section 9 of the Income Tax Act introduced in the Finance Bill, 2018, which came into effect from April 1 this year, could result in the biggest technology companies of the world operating in India coughing up more taxes than they do currently.. In addition, the Modi 2.0 Cabinet has also ratified the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related ...