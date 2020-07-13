Google for India 2020 event to kickstart at 2 pm: Watch livestream and more

is holding its sixth annual for India event on Monday where the American technology giant would make announcements related to company’s products and services. Unlike its previous iterations, this year’s event will be conducted online due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Alphabet and chief executive officer (CEO) will deliver the keynote address at the event, followed by a speech by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT, Law & Justice, Government of India.

The Google for India event will start at 2 pm, and it will live stream on company’s video sharing platform YouTube. ALSO READ: Google Earth turns 15, supports students in rural classrooms in India

“Over the last six years, we have consistently invested in building helpful products and services that extend the full potential of the internet, and make it truly helpful for everyone in India.

Especially in these exceptional times, we are deeply committed to building on this momentum, and unlocking new opportunities as India heads into a new, digital-first future,” said the company in a statement setting the agenda for the event.

Last year, Google had announced setting up its first Google Research AI lab in Bengaluru for advanced fundamental science and artificial intelligence research in the country. It had also announced partnership with state-owned telecom operator BSNL to bring open public WiFi network to villages in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Bihar. Besides, the company had announced localisation features for its existing apps like Google Assistant, Google Lens and Google Pay.