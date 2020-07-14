Google in advanced talks to invest $4 bn in Reliance digital arm: Report

JUST IN
Apparel retailers to post operating losses in Q1FY21 as revenues plunge 80%
Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

The funding spree, which began late April, and a share sale by Reliance have helped make the company net-debt free | File Photo of Google

Alphabet Inc's Google is in advanced talks to invest $4 billion for a stake in the digital arm of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google declined to comment, while Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investors, including Facebook and KKR & Co, have already poured in a combined $15.64 billion for just over 25% in Jio Platforms. The funding spree, which began late April, and a share sale by Reliance have helped make India's biggest company net-debt free.
Tue, July 14 2020. 15:07 IST

