Alphabet Inc's is in advanced talks to invest $4 billion for a stake in the digital arm of Indian conglomerate Industries Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

declined to comment, while did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investors, including Facebook and KKR & Co, have already poured in a combined $15.64 billion for just over 25% in Jio Platforms. The funding spree, which began late April, and a share sale by have helped make India's biggest company net-debt free.