Google India and Facebook India's combined revenue up 77 per cent in FY22

and India earned Rs 41,115 crore in 2021-22 through online advertisements. In all, the two paid Rs 2,277 crore to the revenue department as the equalisation levy, a report in Economic Times (ET) said.

In India, 6 per cent of the proceeds from online ads need to be paid as equalisation fee.

The equalisation fee rose 82 per cent while their proceeds from online ads jumped 77 per cent year-on-year (YoY). In 2021, the two earned Rs 23,212 crore through online ads. The equalisation levy for FY21 was Rs 1,254 crore.

According to ET, the ad revenue has risen due to the large user base in India, the firms' ability to target specific audiences and easy-to-use ad platforms.

Also, the two paid Rs 38,265 crore to their respective parent companies for the purchase of ad inventory for onward sale to advertisers.

"While Google and are expected to continue dominating the digital advertising space in the country, industry experts believe other digital players could chip into their share going forward," ET added.