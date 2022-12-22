JUST IN
Google-owned YouTube inks $2 billion a year deal for NFL Sunday Ticket
E-commerce firm Flipkart forays into home product service business
JK Cement enters paint segment, acquires 60% stake in Acro Paints
EV makers not misappropriating subsidies under FAME scheme, says SMEV
Ajanta Pharma promoter entities sell 4.3% stake for Rs 637 crore
Mahindra Lifespace acquires over 9 acres of land in Mumbai for Rs 365 crore
Toy makers face a 'glocal' challenge, but Chinese dependence far from over
Aloke Singh to be chief of Air India's Low Cost Carrier business
Grievance redressal of e-comm players not up to mark: Consumer Affairs Secy
NTPC ropes in GE Power India to carry R&D to reduce carbon emissions
You are here: Home » Companies » News
E-commerce firm Flipkart forays into home product service business
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google-owned YouTube inks $2 billion a year deal for NFL Sunday Ticket

YouTube will pay an average price of about $2 billion a year to secure rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket franchise

Topics
YouTube | NFL deal

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Google-owned YouTube has signed a multi-year deal to exclusively stream the National Football League's Sunday Ticket package of games in the United States, the video service said, as more content moves to streaming from traditional TV.

YouTube will pay an average price of about $2 billion a year to secure rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket franchise, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google and NFL did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Starting next season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on package on YouTube TV and standalone a-la-carte on YouTube Primetime Channels, the company said on Thursday.

DirecTV, the largest satellite provider in the United States and which is 70 per cent owned by AT&T Inc, had the rights to Sunday Ticket until the end of the 2022 season.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on YouTube

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 23:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.