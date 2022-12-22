Google-owned YouTube inks $2 billion a year deal for NFL Sunday Ticket

-
ALSO READ
Google-owned YouTube in talks to acquire rights for NFL Sunday Ticket
Djokovic's players' association appoints Ahmad Nassar as executive director
YouTube announces new ways for creators to make money through Shorts
How will the removal of caps on airfare affect ticket prices?
Theatre chains may soon lower ticket prices to attract more viewers
-
Google-owned YouTube has signed a multi-year deal to exclusively stream the National Football League's Sunday Ticket package of games in the United States, the video service said, as more content moves to streaming from traditional TV.
YouTube will pay an average price of about $2 billion a year to secure rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket franchise, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Google and NFL did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Starting next season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on package on YouTube TV and standalone a-la-carte on YouTube Primetime Channels, the company said on Thursday.
DirecTV, the largest satellite provider in the United States and which is 70 per cent owned by AT&T Inc, had the rights to Sunday Ticket until the end of the 2022 season.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 23:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU