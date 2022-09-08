JUST IN
Adani open offer for additional stake in NDTV starts Oct 17: JM Financial
5G handsets, tech limitations keep tariff hikes at bay for Jio, Airtel
CreditSights finds calculation errors in debt report on Adani Group firms
FinMin okays converting Vodafone Idea's Rs 16,100 cr dues to govt equity
E-commerce giants may clock $11.8 bn in gross festive sales: Redseer
New telecom law should suspend USOF levies, say industry bodies
Over 2 years after Covid outbreak, consumer firms see strong festival sales
Mindtree planning to set up development centre in Kolkata, says CEO
ABFRL gets Sebi exemption in Rs 2,195-crore investment by Caladium
Tighter seat belt rules work better for rider safety than alarm: Carmakers
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Adani open offer for additional stake in NDTV starts Oct 17: JM Financial
Business Standard

Google pilot allows local fantasy sports, rummy games on India Play Store

Google is set to run a pilot test for the local developers to distribute their daily fantasy sports (DFS) and rummy games apps on Play Store in India, as e-sports become big in the country.

Topics
Google | Google Play Store

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Google is set to run a pilot test for the local developers to distribute their daily fantasy sports (DFS) and rummy games apps on Play Store in India, as e-sports become big in the country.

Starting September 28, Play Store will begin a limited-time pilot allowing for the distribution of DFS and Rummy apps to users in India by developers incorporated in India.

The pilot programme will run from September 28, 2022 until September 28, 2023.

"Applicants that successfully complete the application process and are accepted to participate in the pilot programme will be eligible to distribute their apps on Google Play for the duration of the pilot programme to users in India," the tech giant said in a statement.

Google said that if you are a DFS and/or Rummy app operator in India with a DFS and/or Rummy app targeting users and are interested in participating in this Pilot programme, "please have an authorised individual complete and submit the application form".

"The Google Play team will use this information to assess participants," said the company.

Google Play developer account noted on the application form must be in compliance with all Play policies to remain eligible to participate in the pilot, it added.

Daily Fantasy Sports or DFS are games in which contestants use their knowledge of athletic events and athletes to select or manage rosters of simulated athletes whose performance directly corresponds with the actual performance of human athletes on sports teams or in sports events.

India has seen a spurt in e-sports, where players like Dream11 and Mobile Premier League (MPL) are now ruling the turf.

Google said that it reserves the right to remove any such app from Play Store if it fails to meet the guidelines.

--IANS

na/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 12:22 IST

`
.