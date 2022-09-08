Google pilot allows local fantasy sports, rummy games on India Play Store

-
-
Google is set to run a pilot test for the local developers to distribute their daily fantasy sports (DFS) and rummy games apps on Play Store in India, as e-sports become big in the country.
Starting September 28, Play Store will begin a limited-time pilot allowing for the distribution of DFS and Rummy apps to users in India by developers incorporated in India.
The pilot programme will run from September 28, 2022 until September 28, 2023.
"Applicants that successfully complete the application process and are accepted to participate in the pilot programme will be eligible to distribute their apps on Google Play for the duration of the pilot programme to users in India," the tech giant said in a statement.
Google said that if you are a DFS and/or Rummy app operator in India with a DFS and/or Rummy app targeting users and are interested in participating in this Pilot programme, "please have an authorised individual complete and submit the application form".
"The Google Play team will use this information to assess participants," said the company.
Google Play developer account noted on the application form must be in compliance with all Play policies to remain eligible to participate in the pilot, it added.
Daily Fantasy Sports or DFS are games in which contestants use their knowledge of athletic events and athletes to select or manage rosters of simulated athletes whose performance directly corresponds with the actual performance of human athletes on sports teams or in sports events.
India has seen a spurt in e-sports, where players like Dream11 and Mobile Premier League (MPL) are now ruling the turf.
Google said that it reserves the right to remove any such app from Play Store if it fails to meet the guidelines.
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 12:22 IST