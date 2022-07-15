JUST IN
ITR 2021-22: These high-value transactions must be declared in your return
How to file ITR-2 online with salary income, capital gains for FY22

Individual taxpayers not having business or professional income can use this form for Income Tax Returns

Bindisha Sarang  |  Business Standard 

Photo: Shutterstock

Filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) is both easy, and complicated. Easy as the forms are online and partially pre-filled and complicated as the number of mandatory disclosures have increased over the years. The ITR forms a taxpayer has to use will depend on her residential status and the total income earned from various sources during a financial year (FY). Salaried individuals use the ITR-1 or ITR-2 form to file their tax returns. The ITR-1 form is also called the Sahaj form (meaning simple). ITR 2 is slightly complex as it requires more disclosures and details. Here are a few things to keep in mind while filing the ITR-2 form.

First Published: Fri, July 15 2022. 19:29 IST

