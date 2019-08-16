Govt comes closer to fully exiting Air India, reaches out to investors

The government has moved closer to a complete exit from Air India, with the committee of secretaries (CoS) led by Cabinet Secretary P K Sinha agreeing in principle to sell 95 per cent in the national carrier.

The proposal will now be put up for approval of the committee of ministers in the next 15 days, it is learnt. As the message from the top is that the Air India sale must be a success and for that the conditions should be eased, the government is taking several steps that range from reducing the debt burden for the potential buyer to rewriting the rules of the privatisation ...