Govt likely to oppose NCLAT's Essar Steel order in Supreme Court

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to go to the Supreme Court and oppose the recent National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) judgment treating secured lenders and operational creditors at par in the apex court, a senior official said.

The order, government said, is not in line with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. “We will clarify the intent of the law in the apex court. The latest order is deviating from the Code,” a senior official said.

Lenders of Essar Steel have approached the Supreme Court against the NCLAT decision putting financial and operational creditors at par for settling claims and proposing an equitable distribution of the bid amount.



On July 10, State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar, whose bank has lent more than Rs 15,000 crore to Essar Steel, said that the NCLAT verdict would discourage banks from taking stressed asset cases to the insolvency process.

According to Section 30 (2) (b) of the IBC, the resolution professional has to ensure that the plan shall offer to operational creditors not less than what they would have been entitled to in the event of liquidation. “The law protects the operational creditors only to that extent,” the official added.

The MCA is also considering making it “abundantly clear” in law, the limit to the protection available to unsecured and operational creditors. “All options are open in front of the government,” the official said.

Operational creditors – supplier of goods and services, including vendors, are kept on a different footing from secured lenders who bring in finances into the company. “In many cases where dues of operational creditors are more than secured lenders, the latter might prefer to go for liquidation. The latest order might incentivize liquidation,” said Manoj Kumar, partner, Corporate Professionals.

The NCLAT verdict not only means sacrificing a large portion — from 91.99 per cent to 60.7 per cent of Rs 42,000 crore — in one of the prized assets under the IBC, but experts point out there is likely to be a wider import on other cases and the Code at large.

Various foreign debt funds have put their investments into stressed assets in India on hold because of the NCLAT judgment. “The NCLAT order was like throwing a grenade in a circus tent. India came out all guns blazing with the IBC but the true picture is not the same,” a senior executive of a foreign debt fund, who did not wish to be named, said. He said that the move will deter investments in non-performing assets.