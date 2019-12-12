Govt needs to forget fiscal prudence to revive demand: Shriram Transport MD

With the first half of FY21 expected to be slow for commercial vehicles and the demand for commercial vehicle not likely to revive before the Q2FY21, Umesh Revankar, MD and CEO, Shriram Transport Finance tells Nidhi Rai that to revive demand, the government needs to spend more. He adds that while this might turn out to be inflationary, this is what is required at this point in time.

How is the demand for used and commercial vehicles? There is a good demand for used vehicles in the rural market, however, I don't think there will be sudden demand for new vehicles. The demand ...