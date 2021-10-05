Govt receives over Rs 2,800 cr dividend from CIL, ONGC this fiscal

-
The government has received over Rs 2,800 crore as dividend from Coal India and ONGC this fiscal year (FY), DIPAM secretary said on Tuesday.
"Government of India has respectively received about Rs 1426 cr from Coal India Ltd and Rs 1406 cr from ONGC as dividend in this FY recently," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.
As per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) website, so far in the current financial year (April-March), the government has received Rs 4,576 crore as dividend from CPSEs.
Besides, Rs 9,110 crore has been mobilised through disinvestment in various Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) so far this fiscal.
