Govt should have built safety stock of essential drugs: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

What do you think about our preparedness to handle the second wave? There is no preparedness planning, no accountability, and no action plan. This government did not have any plan for safety stocks of essential medicines. I want to know why.

We are in a state of hubris that we are over with the pandemic and we can continue with the slow rate of vaccination. I have been saying “vaccinate the young”, but has anybody been listening to me? Every country has to share the risk with the private sector. If I were doing good preparedness planning I would tell Serum Institute of India ...