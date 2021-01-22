JUST IN
Reliance Retail Q3 revenue declines 9.7% to Rs 33,018 crore; profit surges
Govt to impose a permanent ban on some Chinese apps including TikTok

The government has sent letters to Chinese apps regarding the same

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

The government has sent letters to Chinese apps including TikTok and others, making the interim ban on these apps now permanent.

"We are evaluating the notice and will respond to it as appropriate. TikTok was among the first companies to comply with the Government of India directive issued on June 29, 2020. We continually strive to comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns the government may have. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users remains to be our topmost priority," said a TikTok spokesperson.

The government had earlier announced an interim ban of 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in the country, in light of the border standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh.

TikTok had nearly 119 million active users in India and was among the top 10 apps on Google Play store and Apple App store.

First Published: Fri, January 22 2021. 22:38 IST

