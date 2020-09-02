Govt bans 118 Chinese apps, including PUBG, over security concerns

India has banned 118 Chinese mobile apps, including the popular multiplayer game and Chinese search engine Baidu, citing them as security threats. The government invoked its powers under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act and relevant provisions under IT Rules 2009 to block these apps, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said in a statement on Wednesday.



The ministry said, it had received many complaints about the misuse of the mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously" transmitting users’ data to servers located outside India, in an unauthorised manner.





"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the ministry added.

The government also said the move would safeguard the interests of millions of Indian mobile and internet users. "This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," the govt said.





ALSO READ: India bans 118 Chinese apps including PUBG: Here's the full list of apps

Chinese tech giant Tencent-backed is a popular gaming app in India with over 40 million active users in India. It is classified as one of the two unicorn mobile games in India by AppAnnie. The other Chinese origin apps that have been banned include Alipay, Ludo All Star, We Chat reading and Super Clean among others.

The latest development comes at a time when fresh tensions emerged between India and China this week as hundreds of soldiers of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) crossed into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) south of Pangong Tso lake. The government earlier banned 59 Chinese apps in June after a similar stand-off in Galwan Valley resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.



"This is a diplomatic and a political move rather than a regulatory move. It is an immediate reaction to India-China tensions at the border," said Salman Waris, managing partner at New Delhi-based specialist technology law firm TechLegis Advocates & Solicitor. "In the long term, some of these apps are challenging government orders in the courts and for others, there could be possible acquisitions by Indian companies. Same is possible for and other similar apps. I doubt whether this will have a big business impact for companies like Wechat, Baidu or Tencent," he added.



"The government time and again has proved to support the Indian start-up eco-system. This indeed would just motivate the Indian ecosystem, and we would see more Indian companies going global," said Sumit Ghosh, CEO, co-founder of short video app Chingari in reaction to the latest move by Indian government. "Also, the government should also look into companies who have (received) Chinese investments and use Chinese technology in their products, and how are they safeguarding the data of Indian citizens," he said.