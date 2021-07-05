Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr

-
ALSO READ
NMDC Q3 results: Net profit soars 53.4% YoY to Rs 2,108 crore
NMDC zooms 6% on report Credit Suisse initiates coverage, sees 45% upside
Axis Bank's OFS opens for retail investors today. Should you subscribe?
Rail Vikas Nigam shares decline 9% as govt begins stake sale via OFS
Axis Bank OFS retail book of 5.8 mn shares receives just 28% subscription
-
The government will sell about 7.49 per cent stake in NMDC Ltd through an offer for sale (OFS) on Tuesday, in a move that will help the exchequer in mopping up over Rs 3,621 crore in divestment receipts.
The government will sell its 4 per cent stake or 117.2 million shares in the iron ore producer at a floor price of Rs 165 each. The floor price has been set at a nearly 6 per cent discount to Monday’s closing price. The OFS also includes a greenshoe option to sell an additional 3.49 per cent shareholding or 102.2 million shares of the public sector undertaking (PSU).
The entire 7.49 per cent stake sale is likely to fetch the government about Rs 3,621 crore, and will reduce its shareholding in the company to 60.8 per cent.
The OFS will open for institutional investors on July 6, and such non-retail investors will get an option to carry forward their unallocated bids to the next day for allocation from the unsubscribed portion for retail investors. The issue will open for retail investors on July 7.
The sale would help the government in moving ahead with its divestment plan as the impact of second wave of Covid-19 wanes, and it looks to achieve its ambitious Rs 1.75 trillion target for the ongoing fiscal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU