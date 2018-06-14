JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Thanks to social media, marketers are seeing rise of the activist-consumer

Volkswagen could face further fines in Germany for emission scandal
Business Standard

Govt will provide liquidity to keep Air India afloat, says Sinha

While Sinha did not disclose a figure, sources say the govt is likely to infuse Rs 32 bn

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Jayant Sinha, Civil Aviation Minister
File photo of Jayant Sinha | Photo: PTI

The central government is committed to provide adequate liquidity and financial resources to Air India, minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha said here today.

Sinha made the remark on sidelines of an event to announce Air India's collaboration with Boeing to train apprentice aircraft maintenance engineers.

"We are definitely going to provide necessary liquidity and financial resources so that Air India continues to provide world-class customer service to its passengers and ensure that its talented and hard-working employees are paid on time," Sinha said.

The minister's statement is significant in the backdrop of a failed bid to sell government stake on Air India and worsening operating environment.

While Sinha did not disclose a figure, sources have said that government is likely to infuse Rs 32 billion in the airline.

The minister said the government is committed to provide infrastructure to support the growth of aviation in the country. As India requires 7000 aircraft maintenance engineers over the next decade the government will help create a network of apprentice training centres, he said.

“We are committed to help catalyse the growth of special skills needed for the Indian aerospace ecosystem, and create a capable workforce," said Marc Allen, president, Boeing International.
First Published: Thu, June 14 2018. 21:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements