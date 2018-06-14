Govt will provide liquidity to keep Air India afloat, says Sinha

The central government is committed to provide adequate liquidity and financial resources to Air India, minister of state for civil aviation said here today.

Sinha made the remark on sidelines of an event to announce Air India's collaboration with to train apprentice aircraft maintenance engineers.

"We are definitely going to provide necessary liquidity and financial resources so that Air India continues to provide world-class customer service to its passengers and ensure that its talented and hard-working employees are paid on time," Sinha said.

The minister's statement is significant in the backdrop of a failed bid to sell government stake on Air India and worsening operating environment.

While Sinha did not disclose a figure, sources have said that government is likely to infuse Rs 32 billion in the airline.

The minister said the government is committed to provide infrastructure to support the growth of aviation in the country. As India requires 7000 aircraft maintenance engineers over the next decade the government will help create a network of apprentice training centres, he said.

“We are committed to help catalyse the growth of special skills needed for the Indian ecosystem, and create a capable workforce," said Marc Allen, president, International.