Greenko, Snam enter agreement to develop hydrogen value chain in India

: Snam, an Italian energy



infrastructure firm, on Friday signed an agreement with the Greenko, a company in India, to develop the value chain in the country.

Under the agreement, the two would collaborate on the study of production methods from renewables on the design of hydrogen-ready infrastructure and on potential final applications in both industry and transport, including fuel cell mobility, a press release from Hyderabad-based said.

produced from conventional methods has been used for centuries in various applications, however there is a renewed and rapidly growing attention for green hydrogen globally, according to the release.

Hydrogen is a unique multi-functional gas which can be used as a feedstock, fuel or an energy carrier or storage solution. Out of the long list of potential applications, there is a strong push globally in applications like fuel cell electric vehicles and energy storage.

In the short term, the clear opportunity in hydrogen is in the large industrial applications like steel, refining, methanol and ammonia. Green-H2 creates an attractive value- addition opportunity for the growing RE sector, creating a new off-take segment with multi-GW potential.

This opportunity can accelerate growth in the sector and play a role in realising the 450 GW target by 2030, said.

