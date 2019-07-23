GSK Pharma's health gets boost from focus on top brands' yields

GSK Pharma’s June quarter results were broadly in line with estimates, as the firm reported revenue growth of 7 per cent over the year-ago period. Adjusted for the discontinued portfolio (smaller brands), growth stood at 12 per cent. The company is focusing completely on promoting its top twenty brands, including the antibiotic Augmentin, and antipyretic Calpol.

The company has expanded its distribution reach by 30 per cent, through incremental sales force additions in the targeted therapies. Some changes carried out by the management has started bearing fruit. Most of the ...