Guenter Butschek to step down as CEO & MD on June 30: Tata Motors

Tata Motors announced on Wednesday that Guenter Butschek, who had informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons, will be stepping down from his role as CEO & MD from June 30, 2021.
He will continue as a consultant to the company till the end of this fiscal year, the automobile manufacturing firm said in an exchange filing.
Pursuant to this, Girish Wagh is being appointed as the Executive Director to the Board of Tata Motors Ltd from July 1, 2021.
“I would like to thank Guenter for leading Tata Motors successfully over the last 5 years and creating a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to his continued inputs as a consultant to the Company,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons.
“Leading Tata Motors over the last 5 years was an exciting experience. The business fundamentals are stronger, and we are well positioned to leverage the opportunities in both Commercial and Passenger Vehicles. I look forward to my continued association with the company as a consultant in the coming months,” said Butschek.
Tata Motors’ domestic business has successfully transitioned to a Business Unit structure with the Commercial Vehicles Division headed by Wagh and the Passenger Vehicle Division headed by Shailesh Chandra. The Executive Committee is an experienced leadership team that has been successfully scripting the turnaround of the company and will continue to drive the business.
Girish Wagh, President - Commercial Vehicles, Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles and Thierry Bollore, CEO – Jaguar Land Rover will continue to work closely with the Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, Tata Motors said in its statement.
