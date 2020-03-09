JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Cement players with focus on North and Central India remain better placed
Business Standard

Gujarat Gas least vulnerable among city gas players to competition

Subdued gas prices will benefit IGL and MGL too, the two companies that have seen their share prices correct on fears of rising competition

Ujjval Jauhari 

Worries over regulatory risks has seen shares of city gas distribution utilities such as Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) correction in the recent past. The regulator, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is expected to allow competition for city gas distribution (CGD) in Delhi, Mumbai, Thane and some other geographies, where marketing exclusivity of incumbents has already expired.

While IGL shares have fallen by more than 17 per cent, Mahanagar Gas has corrected by 13 per cent. Gujarat Gas Ltd, however, continues trading firm. Analysts say, MGL is ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, March 09 2020. 01:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU