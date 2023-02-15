JUST IN
Business Standard

HAL inks pact with RPM on cooperation in chopper emergency medical services

An MoU to this effect was inked on the sidelines of the ongoing Aero India 2023, Asia's largest air show here, an HAL statement said

Topics
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd | Hindustan Aeronautics | Helicopters

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

HAL

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM) will explore new opportunities for cooperation in the areas of emergency medical services, medical evacuation, helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) and other mutually-beneficial fields in India, and the Gulf and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) regions.

An MoU to this effect was inked on the sidelines of the ongoing Aero India 2023, Asia's largest air show here, an HAL statement said.

RPM is a leading healthcare provider of emergency medical services, remote healthcare services and occupational health solutions in the United Arab Emirates.

RPM CEO Major Tom Louis said: "This Memorandum of Understanding would mutually help us to explore opportunities nationally as well as internationally to provide the much-needed HEMS and fixed wing emergency medical services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 12:05 IST

