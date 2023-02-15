JUST IN
BEL, GSL ink pact to address global market opportunities in Naval platforms

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for co-operation in addressing global market opportunities for supply of state-of-the-art products.

Topics
PSUs performance | Global Markets | Bharat Electronics Ltd

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Non-defence project scale-up could drive more gains for Bharat Electronics

Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has signed an MoU with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for co-operation in addressing global market opportunities for supply of state-of-the-art products such as autonomous boats, and other systems / solutions based on Artificial Intelligence for Naval platforms.

The pact was inked on the sidelines of the ongoing Aero India 2023, Asia's largest air show, at Air Force Station Yelahanka here.

BEL CMD Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, and GSL CMD Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay exchanged the MoU documents, a BEL statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 11:10 IST

