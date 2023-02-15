BEL, GSL ink pact to address global market opportunities in Naval platforms

Navratna Defence PSU (BEL) has signed an MoU with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for co-operation in addressing global market opportunities for supply of state-of-the-art products such as autonomous boats, and other systems / solutions based on Artificial Intelligence for Naval platforms.

The pact was inked on the sidelines of the ongoing Aero India 2023, Asia's largest air show, at Air Force Station Yelahanka here.

BEL CMD Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, and GSL CMD Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay exchanged the MoU documents, a BEL statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)