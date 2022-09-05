HAL-L&T consortium bags Rs 860-crore contract to build five PSLV rockets

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Aeronautics trades at all-time high; likely to see 20% upside
What is ISRO's new SSLV and why is it important?
Analysts see up to 96% upside in HAL stock despite Russia overhang
HAL stock at new high on strong Q4, prospect of bagging defence orders
HAL, Israel Aerospace tie up to turn civil aircraft into mid-air refuellers
-
Pointing to the healthy growth and consolidation of the domestic space and satellite launch industry, a space consortium formed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was awarded a Rs 860 crore contract for the next five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLVs).
“(The) HAL-L&T consortium bagged a Rs 860 crore contract for end-to-end realisation of five PSLVs over a period of four years from NewsSpace India Limited (NSIL)”, it was announced on Monday during the inaugural session of the 7th Bengaluru Space Expo 2022.
Over the years, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) workhorse, PSLV, has carried out more than 52 successful flights and the rocket has attained operational status.
ISRO has been providing satellite launch services since 1990 through the PSLV, launching 319 customer satellites from 33 countries. In September 2016, a PSLV injected 104 satellites into orbit – a world record.
To enable India’s maturing space industry to scale up high-technology manufacturing, and to encourage the development of a production base that could meet the needs of the Indian space programme, ISRO formed a separate commercial entity, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).
ISRO set up NSIL with the stated mission of “Enabling Indian industries to scaled up a high-technology manufacturing base for the space programme through technology transfer mechanisms, catering to emerging global commercial small satellite launch service market, satellite services for various domestic and international application needs and enabling space technology spin-offs for betterment of mankind through industry interface.”
NSIL is now an “A” category company under the Department of Space. It is the nodal agency for PSLV production by Indian industry consortiums. In addition, to caters for the emerging global small satellite launch service market it has taken up the development of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) through Indian industry.
As part of its mandate NSIL had invited Expression of Interest (EoI) on August 16, 2019, for realization of five PSLV-XL Launch Vehicles by Indian industry. Based on competitive bidding the HAL-led consortium emerged as the successful bidder.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 19:39 IST