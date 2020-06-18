Hardening anti-China sentiments prompt phone brands to tone down launches

Over the last few days, #BoycottChineseProducts has been among the top trends on social media, following the stand-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh. If visuals of people smashing their Chinese-made smartphones and television (TV) sets are any indicator, the anti-China sentiment has only hardened, prompting smartphone brands to sit up and take note.

Smartphone makers, such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus, are planning to scale down their forthcoming launches, sources told Business Standard, even as the anti-China sentiment rages on. Eighteen phone ...