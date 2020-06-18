'Boycott Chinese apps' campaign heats up, may have little economic impact

The India and China stand-off on the border has led to a campaign in India which is rapidly gaining momentum to boycott Chinese products including Chinese apps. These include popular platforms such as videoconferencing app Zoom, short-video app TikTok, UC Browser, file-sharing app and battle gaming app Even apps like “Remove Chinese Apps” have come up which help identify and uninstall Chinese apps.

Besides the boycott campaign, the Indian intelligence agencies have red-flagged usage of over 50 China-linked apps as being a threat to security. There are concerns that these apps weren’t safe and ended up extracting a large amount of data outside India.

Experts said that the government can block Chinese apps or apps from domestic or other markets that are perceived to be seen as a Security threat. “If they (apps) are fomenting sectarian violence or creating panic by spreading wrong information or propaganda that can incite a rebellion in border states. The government is well within its right to impose section 69a IT Act 2000,” said Blaise Fernandes, director at foreign policy think tank Gateway House.

According to experts and industry insiders, India has a 400 million smartphone ecosystem so any activity addition or deletion of apps impacts global valuations of these platforms. The stakes are high as the country has become the world’s fastest-growing mobile application market over the past few years, with more than 1.3 billion potential consumers.

“Based on calls given by various local organisations to delete Chinese Apps, there will be an impact,” said Fernandes. “All of them eventually will go the IPO (initial public offering) route so there would be economic impact also.”

Divakar Vijayasarathy, founder and managing partner at professional services firm DVS Advisors LLP said the call for boycotting of Chinese products is given with a view to “hit where it hurts". “Since China enjoys an abnormally high trade surplus of $60 billion and the impact of boycotting of Chinese products would have the maximum impact if it fructifies,” said Vijayasarathy.

But experts said it is important to understand that a 100 per cent boycott of Chinese products is impractical. According to Salman Waris, managing partner at New Delhi-based specialist technology law firm TechLegis Advocates & Solicitors this boycott is going to have some impact on the number of users of these apps in India in the "short term."

“However it will be a bit (ignorant) to expect it will have any (repurcussions) from a geopolitical perspective,” said Waris. “Companies and countries don’t play the short-term.”

This is because China’s investments into India’s tech start-up space have been over $8 billion over the last five years. The country has been one of the largest recipients of Chinese investments. “China's digital and mobile dominance runs deep into the Indian economy,” said Waris.

Despite the geopolitical issues between India and China, there is a strong $87 billion in trade between the two countries. TikTok, the Chinese short-video app earned revenue of around Rs 25 crore in the October-December 2019 quarter and was targeting Rs 100 crore revenue in India’ by September 2020.

Prasanth Sugathan, legal director at Software Freedom Law Center, India (SFLC) sees boycotting the Chinese apps and products as more of a knee jerk reaction coming out of the prevalent anti-China sentiment.

“In the short term there could be some impact for the apps, but people would go back to these if these apps are perceived to be of value to the user,” said Sugathan. “With the kind of investments Chinese companies have made in the telecom space in the country, this may not prevail for long.”

However, Sugathan said apps handling sensitive personal data including financial information would require greater scrutiny if the servers are located in China.

Tripti Jain, lawyer and researcher at the Internet Democracy Project said that as long as the country doesn’t have a comprehensive personal data protection framework, fundamental right of privacy and security both are at risk.

“Most of the and online applications are built on the model of surveillance capitalism, and in the absence of a data protection regime, the threat of breach of privacy and national security exists,” said Jain.