Bharti Airtel second most valuable mobile operator in emerging Asia
Business Standard

Harley-Davidson plans to ride on smaller bikes to pump up volumes

The move is also a result of the firm's plans to grow international business from about 40 per cent to 50 per cent by 2027

Pavan Lall  |  Mumbai 

Harley-Davidson, whi­ch has half the market share in the 750 cc and above segment, is looking at launching smaller bikes over the next decade to enter segments that drive volumes in one of the largest two-wheeler markets in the world.

In keeping with the firm’s global targets, Harley-David­son’s recent quarterly reports indicate they will launch 100 new ‘high-impact’ bikes. Sajeev Rajasekharan, managing director of Harley-Davidson India, didn’t specify which of the 100 new products would make it to India, but said “the next decade will ...

First Published: Thu, February 13 2020. 22:19 IST

