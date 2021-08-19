Hashnode raises $6.7 mn in Series A fundraise led by Salesforce Ventures

-
Blogging platform Hashnode raised $6.7 million in a Series A fundraise led by Salesforce Ventures. Venture capital investors Sierra Ventures, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge and Accel Partners, as well as angel investors Naval Ravikant (co-founder, Angellist), Des Traynor (co-founder, Intercom), Guillermo Rauch (co-founder, Vercel), Salil Deshpande (general partner, Uncorrelated) and Ed Roman (managing director, HackVC) also participated in the round.
This funding follows a $2.1 million seed funding round in December 2020. The funds raised will be utilised for growing the platform’s user base. With nearly 25 million developers working worldwide at present, there’s a huge market opportunity for Hashnode to help plug knowledge gaps – which is particularly important - as remote working remains popular among developers, said the company in a statement.
Specific initiatives underway at Hashnode include recruiting new talent, expanding global operations and rolling out new features, including Team Publication – a service allowing entire businesses to leverage the Hashnode platform to power engineering and tech blogs and reach the global developer community – as well as an iOS and Android - compatible mobile app.
“Software developers are valuable members of the creator economy, fueling today’s most innovative technologies,” says Fazle Rahman, CEO and co-founder of Hashnode.
“We launched Hashnode because this group deserves a blogging platform built just for them – one where they can easily find each other, share ideas with like-minded professionals, and collaborate to build game-changing technology. With this new funding, we expect we’ll be able to reach even more users across the globe, helping to create a thriving, rich network that elevates the entire profession,” said Rehman.
Founded by Fazle Rahman and Sandeep Panda (co-founder and CTO), Hashnode was launched in June 2020 with the mission of connecting the world's developers, helping them to share knowledge, grow and build a global community.
In its early days, the platform had 100,000 monthly active users; over the past year, that number has grown to over 1 million, and the platform currently hosts 60,000 active blogs. Notable bloggers include Quincy Larson (founder, FreeCodeCamp); Peter Friese (developer advocate, Google Firebase); Victoria Lo (engineer, PayPal), Jenna Pederson (senior developer advocate, AWS Cloud); Nader Dabit (developer relations, Edge & Node); and Katherine Peterson (engineer, GitHub).
